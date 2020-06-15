Former Air Force pilot now the boss at Lockheed Martin

Former Gulf War Air Force pilot and aerospace industry veteran James Taiclet has assumed the chief executive role at Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin.

In March, 60-year-old Taiclet was chosen to succeed Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson, who had served as CEO since 2013.

Hewson now serves as executive chairman of the board.

Taiclet has been a member of the Lockheed Martin board of directors since 2018.

He comes from Boston-based communications real estate company American Tower, where he served as CEO since 2003.

Before that, he was president of Honeywell Aerospace Services, and before that, vice president at the engine services division of Pratt & Whitney.

“As a former military pilot, I understand the mission of this great corporation to provide global security and innovative solutions for the brave men and women who protect our freedom,” Taiclet said.

“I come into this role at a time when our nation and its allies have been tested globally by new and emerging threats.”

In addition to Lockheed Martin being the world’s largest defense and aerospace contractor, it is one of the capital region’s largest employers with about 4,000 employees in the D.C. area. It employs 110,000 people globally, with approximately $60 billion in annual revenue.