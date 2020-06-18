Home » Business & Finance » DC, Maryland, Virginia unemployment…

DC, Maryland, Virginia unemployment claims all fall

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

June 18, 2020, 8:41 AM

The number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits is 20.544 million, down from 20.606 million the previous week. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/designer491)

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending June 13 fell for the 11th straight week, including drops in new claims in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

The Labor Department reported 1.508 million new jobless claims last week, down from a revised 1.566 million the previous week.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits, totaled 20.544 million, down from 20.606 million the previous week.

On an unadjusted basis, which does not factor in seasonal influences, the number of initial claims was 1.443 million, down 8.2% from the previous week.

First time claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, on an unadjusted basis, totaled 53,988, down from 74,254 the previous week, which saw a weekly spike in claims in Maryland.

The unadjusted number of first time unemployment claims regionally, based on Labor Department reporting:

District of Columbia:

  • Week ending June 13: 3,002
  • Week ending June 6: 3,385

Maryland:

  • Week ending June 13: 22,902
  • Week ending June 6: 41,638

Virginia:

  • Week ending June 13: 28,084
  • Week ending June 6: 29,231

The Labor Department posts weekly claims by state online.

