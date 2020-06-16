Bark Social: A membership dog park (with coffee and beer)

The Pike & Rose mixed-use development in North Bethesda will be home to a membership-based dog park that throws in a coffee bar, craft beers, food, dog baths and special events parties.

Bark Social will open this September with a 25,000-square-foot, indoor outdoor dog park, lounge, craft beer and coffee bar.

Founders Luke Silverman and Jeff Kurtzman plan a second Bark Social location in the Washington area, but have not yet announced details.

The Pike & Rose Bark Social is currently offering annual memberships for $265 and month-by-month memberships for $39.

As it points out, the memberships are for the dogs. Humans don’t need to pay for a membership, and dog-less dog lovers will be allowed access for free.

It will be an off-leash dog park, monitored by “Bark Rangers.” Dogs actually cannot be leashed at all while inside the park. Bark Social’s website says leashed dogs can cause leash aggression.

There are self-serve dog wash stations for an additional fee.

It will sell dog treats and products.

Dogs must be at least 4 months old, but there is no breed restriction. There also is a separate park for small dogs. Proof of vaccines will be required.

It will be located at 935 Prose St. in North Bethesda, next to the restaurants Julii and Jinya.

Bark Social has partnered with Annapolis, Maryland-based Ceremony Coffee Roasters for its morning coffee bar program. Its pour-your-own beer tap wall will feature a rotation of both local and national craft beers, as well as wines in the afternoons and evenings. The menu includes sandwiches, salads and snacks.

There will be regular events, such as Doga (dog yoga) Yappy Hours, singles nights and contests, and the venue is available private events, including dog birthday parties, corporate events and fundraisers.

Bark Social’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Developer Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose includes three apartment buildings, all of which are dog-friendly, so Bark Social has a built-in neighborhood of dog owners to whom to cater.