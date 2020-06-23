Baltimore firm to pay nearly $1M in discrimination case

A federal judge has ordered a Baltimore-based contractor to pay employees nearly $1 million in back wages and damages for discrimination and abuse.

The Baltimore Sun reports that asbestos removal company WMS Solutions was ordered to pay the sum Monday to resolve a 2015 Labor Department lawsuit.

The judge found the company violated federal equal employment opportunity rules by intentionally hiring Hispanic workers over those of other races.

The order said some employees later reported they’d been struck with objects and punched at work sites, and that women were paid less than men on some occasions.

The Sun said WMS couldn’t be reached for comment.

