Microsoft is adding 1,500 jobs in Reston with new R&D hub

Microsoft will invest $64 million in a new software development and R&D hub in Reston, Virginia, and create 1,500 new jobs.

The company will get $22.5 million in performance-based state incentives, pending Virginia General Assembly approval, money it plans to use for grants to fund partnerships with local colleges and universities.

Microsoft, which has had a presence in Reston since 2002, will lease 400,000 square feet of space at 11955 Freedom Drive in Reston Town Center, and expects to occupy the new space by summer 2021. It will also keep its existing 153,000 square feet of corporate office space it leases at 12012 Sunset Hills Road.

“Microsoft can choose from any number of technology hubs for its operations, and we are so pleased that the company chose to expand its operations in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

“Because of our wealth of technology talent and the tech ecosystem here, this area is a great match for the company’s talent needs, as well as its business goals.”

In addition to its existing and new operations in Reston, Microsoft also has a corporate office in Richmond, Virginia, as well as a data center in Mecklenburg County.