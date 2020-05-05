Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020 has 25 companies in DC, Md. and Va.

Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list received 2,500 applications from companies across the country and it selected 389 for this year’s list, which is based on employee surveys.
Twenty-five companies in the District, Maryland and Virginia are on this year’s list, ranging from fewer than 25 employees to more than 500.
Inc. says it surveyed a record 370,000 employees and found 73.5% said they were engaged by their work. Among those chosen for the list the typical engagement score was 90%.
The list also chose companies based on great benefits. Among those selected, all provide health insurance and 62% engage employees through offsite retreats.
Here are the regional companies on Inc’s Best Workplaces 2020 (and their industries):
District of Columbia:
- Arcadia (Energy)
- Cadre (Real Estate)
- Inoblox (Software)
Maryland:
- Avian (Construction) Lexington Park
- CK Commercial (Construction) Millersville
- Homesnap (Real Estate) Bethesda
- i-Hire (Software) Frederick
- Infoforce IT Solutions Group (IT Services) Ellicott City
- IntelliGenesis (Software) Columbia
- MindPros (IT Services) Baltimore
- Phoenix Operations Group (Engineering) Woodbine
- Rehab 2 Perform (Health) Germantown
- SC&H Group (Financial Services) Sparks
- Synergist Computing (Software) Annapolis Junction
Virginia:
- Cassaday & Company (Financial Services) McLean
- DH Technologies (IT Services) Leesburg
- Glassman Wealth Services (Financial Services) Vienna
- GuidePoint Security (IT Services) Herndon
- InfernoRed Technology (IT Services) Blacksburg
- Kingfisher Systems (IT Services) Falls Church
- KSA Integration (Business Products & Services) Arlington
- M2 Strategy (Business Products & Services) McLean
- RPI Group (IT Services) Fredericksburg
- The Motley Fool (Financial Services) Alexandria
- WillowTree (Software) Charlottesville
Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2020 issearchable by state, industry or company size.