Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020 has 25 companies in DC, Md. and Va.

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

May 5, 2020, 9:05 AM

The D.C. area has 25 companies that made it on Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020 list. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/gorodenkoff)

Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list received 2,500 applications from companies across the country and it selected 389 for this year’s list, which is based on employee surveys.

Twenty-five companies in the District, Maryland and Virginia are on this year’s list, ranging from fewer than 25 employees to more than 500.

Inc. says it surveyed a record 370,000 employees and found 73.5% said they were engaged by their work. Among those chosen for the list the typical engagement score was 90%.

The list also chose companies based on great benefits. Among those selected, all provide health insurance and 62% engage employees through offsite retreats.

Here are the regional companies on Inc’s Best Workplaces 2020 (and their industries):

District of Columbia:

  • Arcadia (Energy)
  • Cadre (Real Estate)
  • Inoblox (Software)

Maryland:

  • Avian (Construction) Lexington Park
  • CK Commercial (Construction) Millersville
  • Homesnap (Real Estate) Bethesda
  • i-Hire (Software) Frederick
  • Infoforce IT Solutions Group (IT Services) Ellicott City
  • IntelliGenesis (Software) Columbia
  • MindPros (IT Services) Baltimore
  • Phoenix Operations Group (Engineering) Woodbine
  • Rehab 2 Perform (Health) Germantown
  • SC&H Group (Financial Services) Sparks
  • Synergist Computing (Software) Annapolis Junction

Virginia:

  • Cassaday & Company (Financial Services) McLean
  • DH Technologies (IT Services) Leesburg
  • Glassman Wealth Services (Financial Services) Vienna
  • GuidePoint Security (IT Services) Herndon
  • InfernoRed Technology (IT Services) Blacksburg
  • Kingfisher Systems (IT Services) Falls Church
  • KSA Integration (Business Products & Services) Arlington
  • M2 Strategy (Business Products & Services) McLean
  • RPI Group (IT Services) Fredericksburg
  • The Motley Fool (Financial Services) Alexandria
  • WillowTree (Software) Charlottesville

Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2020 issearchable by state, industry or company size.

