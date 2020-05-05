Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020 has 25 companies in DC, Md. and Va.

Twenty-five companies in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are on Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. There are 389 on the list.

Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list received 2,500 applications from companies across the country and it selected 389 for this year’s list, which is based on employee surveys.

Twenty-five companies in the District, Maryland and Virginia are on this year’s list, ranging from fewer than 25 employees to more than 500.

Inc. says it surveyed a record 370,000 employees and found 73.5% said they were engaged by their work. Among those chosen for the list the typical engagement score was 90%.

The list also chose companies based on great benefits. Among those selected, all provide health insurance and 62% engage employees through offsite retreats.

Here are the regional companies on Inc’s Best Workplaces 2020 (and their industries):

District of Columbia:

Arcadia (Energy)

Cadre (Real Estate)

Inoblox (Software)

Maryland:

Avian (Construction) Lexington Park

CK Commercial (Construction) Millersville

Homesnap (Real Estate) Bethesda

i-Hire (Software) Frederick

Infoforce IT Solutions Group (IT Services) Ellicott City

IntelliGenesis (Software) Columbia

MindPros (IT Services) Baltimore

Phoenix Operations Group (Engineering) Woodbine

Rehab 2 Perform (Health) Germantown

SC&H Group (Financial Services) Sparks

Synergist Computing (Software) Annapolis Junction

Virginia:

Cassaday & Company (Financial Services) McLean

DH Technologies (IT Services) Leesburg

Glassman Wealth Services (Financial Services) Vienna

GuidePoint Security (IT Services) Herndon

InfernoRed Technology (IT Services) Blacksburg

Kingfisher Systems (IT Services) Falls Church

KSA Integration (Business Products & Services) Arlington

M2 Strategy (Business Products & Services) McLean

RPI Group (IT Services) Fredericksburg

The Motley Fool (Financial Services) Alexandria

WillowTree (Software) Charlottesville

Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2020 issearchable by state, industry or company size.