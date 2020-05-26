Fairfax Co. virtual job fair to connect new graduates with potential employers

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority will hold a job fair to connect new graduates with potential employers in Northern Virginia and the surrounding region.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority reports there are currently more than 50,000 job opportunities in the Northern Virginia region, and it is sponsoring a series of virtual job fairs, each aimed at different groups of potential job candidates.

The first virtual job fair, the New-Grad Virtual Career Fair, is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 28, and is specifically for enrolled college students and recent college graduates. It will include representatives from almost a dozen companies including Northrop Grumman, NTT Data Federal and Sparksoft.

Online registration is required.

The online job fair includes a virtual lobby where job seekers can enter each company’s virtual booth, view open positions and chat live one-on-one with human resources representatives.

“As a result of COVID-19, this is not the same job market that this year’s graduates envisioned entering even a few months ago, and that is why we’re working with corporate and academic partners on these virtual career fairs to get grads and students contact with companies in our region that are hiring,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins.

The authority plans other virtual job fairs with local companies in the future. The next one will be scheduled in June, and specifically will be for seasoned, mid-level tech professionals in IT, cybersecurity, defense and aerospace, software engineering, and data analytics.