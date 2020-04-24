Georgetown’s popular French Market goes virtual this year

Georgetown's annual French Market, an open-air market staged each year in the Book Hill corridor of D.C., will instead be a virtual event this year.

Georgetown’s annual French Market, an open-air market staged each year between P Street and Reservoir Road on Wisconsin Avenue in the Book Hill corridor of D.C., will instead be a virtual event this year.

It will also raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Virtual French Market will be held May 1-8, much longer than the usual two-day event that typically attracts thousands of people to the crowded streets and storefronts.

This is the 17th annual French Market.

More than 15 boutiques, cafes and galleries will offer online retail and restaurant promotions. There will also be virtual story time and music for children and a French baking demonstration.

Ten percent of sales will be split between Martha’s Table and Christ Child Opportunity Shop.

“Although we had to cancel this year’s outdoor event, Georgetown small businesses were eager to honor the spirit of the market, and offer a way for Washingtonians to still participate, support local businesses, and shop from afar,” said Nancy Miyahira, president of the Georgetown Business Improvement District, which sponsors the French Market every year.

The Georgetown BID has posted full details about businesses participating and their offers, as well as a schedule of this year’s virtual programming.

More Business and Finance news