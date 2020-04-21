DC, Loudoun County small businesses may be eligible for Facebook grant

Small businesses in D.C. and Loudoun, County, Virginia, that have been affected by the coronavirus public health emergency could be eligible for a Facebook grant.

Small businesses in D.C. and Loudoun County, Virginia, that the coronavirus pandemic has affected could be eligible for a Facebook grant.

The social media company is offering $100 million in cash grants and ad credits to up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries where Facebook operates. Two such locations are in D.C. and Ashburn, Virginia.

“We’ve heard that a little financial support can go a long way,” the company said in a statement.

The money may be used for rent or operational costs or to connect with customers.

To be eligible, the company has to:

Be a for-profit company

Have between two and 50 employees

Have been in business for over a year

Have experienced challenges from COVID-19

Be in or near a location where Facebook operates

Facebook is partnering with Ureeka — a small business peer mentoring community — in the application process. Applications for small businesses in D.C. and Ashburn are available starting Wednesday and will be open for two weeks.

More than 25 small businesses in the region will be awarded $100,000, and half the grants will be prioritized for minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses, Facebook Global Chief of Diversity Maxine Williams told the The Loudoun-Times Mirror.

Facebook’s Loudoun County office holds legal, finance, facilities, administrative and infrastructure functions.

The D.C. office handles communication, public policy and software engineering, among others.

More Business & Finance news

WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis contributed to this report.