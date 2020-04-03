Booz Allen earmarks $100M for employees, other COVID-19 assistance

McLean-based Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the largest employers in the Washington area, has set aside $100 million for employees and COVID-19 needs in the communities where it has a presence.

The government information technology consultant, which is one of the largest employers in the Washington area, says the resilience program will support its 27,000 employees, with enhancements for employees dealing with health, childcare and pandemic-related issues. It also guarantees job security for its workforce through July 1.

The funds will also be used for funding distance and technology expertise for vulnerable populations, military families, veterans and frontline healthcare workers, Booz Allen said in a statement.

It is redirecting other planned spending and investment to the resilience fund that had been budgeted for many eliminated events and expenses, as well as a hiring freeze in non-billable departments.

In addition to the job security pledge, Booz Allen says the funding will also include enhancements to its dependent-car program, flexible work, training and other challenges for employees working at home. And support public service employees such as firefighters and nurses.

“These moves will help protect the health and financial security of our people. Their loved ones and their communities during a very uncertain, difficult time,” said CEO Horacio Rozanski.

The Booz Allen Foundation has also started a philanthropic initiative for pandemic-related causes.

Booz Allen has more than 12,000 employees spread across two dozen offices in the Washington region.