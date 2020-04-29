Home » Business & Finance » Amazon donates $3.9M to…

Amazon donates $3.9M to CodeVA with future HQ2 employees in mind

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

April 29, 2020, 9:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Virginia first lady Pamela Northam. (Courtesy CodeVA)

Amazon will donate $3.9 million to Virginia nonprofit CodeVA to help fund its computer science education and training to more than 700 high-need schools in Virginia.

Virginia’s first lady, Pamela Northam, made the announcement during a virtual visit to computer science students from CodeRVA Regional High School in Richmond.

The donation, to be made in three installments, including $1.3 million now for CodeVA’s virtual computer science curriculum, will help the nonprofit support more than 500,000 students and 12,000 teachers in underserved communities.

Gov. Ralph Northam recently committed $1.3 million in state grants for computer science learning in Virginia’s public schools. The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in 2016 that requires the Standards of Learning to include computer science and coding.

“We are confident the donation will help the Commonwealth train more students from underserved communities and prepare our future Virginia workforce to be ready for exciting technology careers at Amazon and beyond,” said Amazon Vice President of Workforce Development Ardine Williams.

Amazon also funds its own computer science education program, Amazon Future Engineer, which awards grants to students and schools. There are 30 high schools in Virginia that are part of Amazon Future Engineer.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up