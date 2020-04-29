Amazon donates $3.9M to CodeVA with future HQ2 employees in mind

Amazon will donate $3.9 million to Virginia nonprofit CodeVA to help fund its computer science education and training to more than 700 high-need schools in Virginia.

Amazon will donate $3.9 million to Virginia nonprofit CodeVA to help fund its computer science education and training to more than 700 high-need schools in Virginia.

Virginia’s first lady, Pamela Northam, made the announcement during a virtual visit to computer science students from CodeRVA Regional High School in Richmond.

The donation, to be made in three installments, including $1.3 million now for CodeVA’s virtual computer science curriculum, will help the nonprofit support more than 500,000 students and 12,000 teachers in underserved communities.

Gov. Ralph Northam recently committed $1.3 million in state grants for computer science learning in Virginia’s public schools. The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in 2016 that requires the Standards of Learning to include computer science and coding.

“We are confident the donation will help the Commonwealth train more students from underserved communities and prepare our future Virginia workforce to be ready for exciting technology careers at Amazon and beyond,” said Amazon Vice President of Workforce Development Ardine Williams.

Amazon also funds its own computer science education program, Amazon Future Engineer, which awards grants to students and schools. There are 30 high schools in Virginia that are part of Amazon Future Engineer.