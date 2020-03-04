Montgomery Co. considers new e-scooter restrictions

Bird, Lime and Lyft currently operate e-scooters in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Council is seeking public input on new legislation under consideration that would add age and safety restrictions to the county’s current electric scooter pilot program.

In January, the Maryland county extended its current e-scooter pilot for another six months, which allows scooters to operate in areas including Silver Spring, Wheaton, Bethesda, Rockville and Gaithersburg.

Bird, Lime and Lyft currently operate e-scooters in Montgomery County.

A bill introduced by Council President Sidney Katz and co-sponsored by Council member Gabe Albornoz would aim to reduce scooter-related injuries and address scooter parking issues.

If approved, it would require individuals operating electric scooters to be at least 14-years-old, and any rider under 18 would be required to wear a helmet. It would also limit scooter speeds to 15 miles per hour.

Restrictions would also prohibit scooter parking in multiple areas, including public streets, alleys, driveways and outdoor dining areas.

The county has scheduled a public hearing on the bill for March 24 at 1:30 p.m.

