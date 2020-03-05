Maryland casino revenue rises; Horseshoe the exception

Five of Maryland's six casinos saw year-over-year gains in gaming revenue in February, while Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino continued to decline.

Five of Maryland’s six casinos saw year-over-year gains in gaming revenue in February, while Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino continued to decline.

Gaming revenue generated by all six casinos totaled $151.3 million, up 10.6% from a year earlier. Maryland’s take on that total is $62.9 million, which goes to various state programs, mostly the Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor continued to lead Maryland’s casinos, with $61.1 million in gaming revenue last month, up 13.3% from February 2019.

Live! Casino & Hotel, in Arundel Mills, had $54.8 million in February gaming revenue, up 18.9% from a year earlier.

Horseshoe’s $17.9 million in gaming revenue was down 13.3% from February 2019.

Maryland’s three smaller casinos all saw increases in gaming revenue — 10.3% at Hollywood Casino Perryville, 4.3% at Ocean Downs and 11.4% at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino results and the state’s share of the revenue online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.