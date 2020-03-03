Newest Lidl in DC area opens in Lanham

Discount grocery chain Lidl has said it will open as many as two dozen stores in the D.C. region this year, and new locations continue to open.

A Lidl in Lanham, Maryland, will open March 4 at 7500 Mission Drive. That will be its fifth store in D.C.’s Maryland suburbs and its ninth throughout all of Maryland.

Lidl opened its latest Northern Virginia store in Springfield last month, its eighth store in Northern Virginia.

Lidl will also get a jump on its expansion plans locally with its acquisition of six Shippers Food locations in Annapolis, Brooklyn Park, Oxon Hill, Takoma Park and Wheaton in Maryland, and Burke, Virginia. Lidl has not yet announced when those stores would reopen under its Lidl brand.

Lidl, a major discount grocer in Europe, opened its North American headquarters in Crystal City to oversee its growth on the U.S. East Coast.

It currently plans to have more than 100 stores on the East Coast by the end of the year.

