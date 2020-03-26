How much unemployment claims rose in DC, Md. and Va.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits nationwide rose at a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.282 million, shattering all previous weekly claims. The D.C.-area wasn't immune to the bad news.

The D.C. region was not immune from a spike in first-time unemployment claims last week, though the District, Maryland and Virginia reported a smaller jump in claims than many states.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that first time claims for unemployment benefits nationwide rose at a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.28 million, shattering all previous weekly claims.

The previous record was set in October 1982 at 695,000.

The Labor Department does not report weekly claims by metro area, but it does by state. However, the state-level data is not seasonally adjusted.

Seasonal adjustment takes into account seasonal fluctuations in hiring and other factors such as weather, major holidays and school schedules

On a not-seasonally adjusted basis:

D.C. had 13,473 new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending March 21, an increase of 12,260 from the previous week.

Maryland had 41,882 initial jobless claims, an increase of 38,018 from the previous week.

Virginia had 46,885 first time unemployment claims, an increase of 44,179 from the previous week.

Here is a link to the Labor Department’s report on initial jobless claims in the week ending March 21, including not seasonally adjusted initial claims reported by states.

