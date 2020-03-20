Curbside kegs at Flying Dog, including ‘Isolation Ale’

If you’re really worried about running out of beer, you can get kegs to go from Flying Dog Brewery in Frederick, Maryland.

The half-kegs — Flying Dog calls them “Kurbside Kegs” — (about 124 16-ounce beers) and sixtels kegs (41 16-ounce beers) also come with pint glasses and a tap handle with “Isolation Ale” stickers. Beer varieties include year-round brews and specialty brews.

You can stock up to your beer-drinking heart’s desire at Maryland craft brewers right now.

Maryland has lifted restrictions on the amount of beer tap rooms and breweries in the state can sell for take away, meaning there is now no limit. Normally, state law limits takeaway purchases to no more than a case to as little as a few bottles, depending on the establishment’s size.

Flying Dog has limited its Kurbside Keg sales to one keg per person per visit, and they require a keg deposit. Fans need to call ahead to order one.

“With bars and restaurants currently limited in their on-premise services, we wanted to give these kegs a good home while they are at their freshest,” said James Maravetz, vice president of marketing for Flying Dog.

There are nearly 80 craft brewers listed as members with the Brewers Association of Maryland.

