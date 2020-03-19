Coronavirus outbreak sidelines Lime e-scooters

Lime is the first e-scooter company to say it’s winding down service in D.C. and in more than 50 other U.S. cities where it operates.

You’ll see fewer scooters on the sidewalks and streets around D.C. Lime is the first e-scooter company to say it’s winding down service here and in more than 50 other U.S. cities where it operates.

Lime did not receive a permit renewal from the District for 2020 and was scheduled to cease operations in D.C. after March 31 anyway.

Though Lime called the decision to stop operating its e-scooter fleets a pause, it does not say when it would resume operations.

The company said it is following CDC, WHO and other health organizations’ guidance on reducing the risk of the spread of the virus.

Lime has suspended service in a total of 24 countries.

It continues to operate in cities in the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. In those markets, Lime said it has enhanced cleaning methods and frequency, disinfecting all parts of the scooter that are touched by users.

