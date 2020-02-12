Your dog is now welcome in (some) DC Ubers

Uber Pet is now available in D.C. — but be prepared to shell out a bit more if you want your pet to ride along.

Uber has launched Uber Pet in D.C. meaning Uber riders can bring along their dog or cat for an extra fee.

But not all Uber Drivers are available.

Uber Pet is a choice under the Uber app’s “Choose a Ride” option after a rider has entered a pickup and drop-off location. Riders are then matched with a pet-friendly driver.

There is a $6 surcharge, and riders would also be charged an additional cleaning fee for excessive pet hair, damage or waste.

Uber Pet is limited to one pet, though there is no breed or size restriction.

All Uber drivers are required to pick up riders with service animals under its Service Animal Policy. Riders with an official service animal are not required to choose Uber Pet when hailing a ride.

In addition to D.C., Uber Pet is also available in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

