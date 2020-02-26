Where DC ranks on Glassdoor’s new ‘Best Cities for Jobs’ list

D.C. ranks No. 2 in the nation for job satisfaction, based on company reviews shared by local employees on Glassdoor. D.C. also ranks No. 4 for hiring opportunity, based on the ratio of current job openings to population.

D.C. ranks No. 17 on this year’s 25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2020 list from Glassdoor, but scores much better in a couple of individual categories.

The annual Glassdoor list ranks cities based on job satisfaction, job openings, salaries and cost of living, among other factors.

This year’s overall No. 1 city is Raleigh, North Carolina, followed by Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Memphis and Cleveland.

D.C. ranks No. 2 in the nation for job satisfaction, based on company reviews shared by local employees on Glassdoor. D.C. also ranks No. 4 for hiring opportunity, based on the ratio of current job openings to population. Glassdoor says there are currently 179.07 job openings in D.C. listed on its sites.

The District does not rank so well for cost of living, based on the ratio of median salary to median home value, ranking No. 22.

Glassdoor’s 2020 “Best Cities for Jobs” list’s hot job prospects for D.C. include project manager, Java developer and donor relations coordinator.

Baltimore ranks No. 18 on this year’s list, with hot job prospects that include systems administrator, billing specialist and veterinarian.

Glassdoor’s full list of the “Best Cities for Jobs in 2020” is now online.

