Survey: Cheating with finances just as bad, or worse, than cheating romantically

In a new U.S. News & World Report Survey, 60% say that cheating financially is just as bad or worse than cheating romantically.

Order an expensive package in the mail and didn’t tell your partner? Have an extra credit card your spouse doesn’t know about?

“It can come in many different forms,” said Beverly Harzog, a credit card expert at U.S. News. “Financial infidelity is a very big deal.”

Other forms of financial infidelity including lying about income and owing a debt and not telling a partner.

One in five people in the survey said they had either experienced financial infidelity or had committed it themselves; 40% said they aren’t sure they’d ever confess it.

“With a savings account, it can be kind of devastating if somebody starts draining money from that account,” Harzog said.

She added that while you want to have credit cards in your name to help with your credit, the key is communication.

“Talk about it. Just be sure you’re open and honest so that you both get what you want financially out of the relationship as well as emotionally,” Harzog said.

