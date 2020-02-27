More e-scooters to hit Alexandria streets

The City of Alexandria is halfway through its Phase II Pilot program which will bring more electric bikes to the area.

The City of Alexandria is halfway through its Phase II Pilot program which will bring more electric bikes to the area.

New York-based Helbiz, which started rolling out its electric bikes in the District in January, will deploy both scooters and bikes in Alexandria (200 each) in the coming weeks.

In addition, Helbiz will open a nearby warehouse in Virginia to run its operations, including maintenance and repairs.

In December, the Alexandria City Council approved Phase II of its pilot program, with changes including a ban on riding scooters on any sidewalk in the city, and stricter requirements for scooter companies; including data sharing requirements and increased permit fees.

The city will also install additional parking corrals for electric bikes and scooters.

Alexandria said scooters were used for around 286,000 trips during Phase I of the pilot last year.

Phase II runs through the end of 2020.

