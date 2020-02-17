Home » Business & Finance » Love your job? That…

Love your job? That may be a problem

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 17, 2020, 9:06 AM

Home and personal life can suffer if the job comes first. Passionate engagement can also lead to burnout. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Vasyl Dolmatov)

Loving your job is a good thing, and the vast majority of D.C.’s professionals  are engaged with what they do — but strong job engagement can have its drawbacks.

In a Robert Half survey, 83% of D.C. professionals responded that they are somewhat or very engaged in their work — 20% higher than the nationwide average.

“D.C. professionals do like their jobs because there are benefits outside of just what they’re doing, Trey Barnette from Robert Half’s D.C. office told WTOP. “Washington is a big city for a lot of nonprofits, so people are very passionate about the mission of the companies they work for.”

But strong job engagement isn’t all positive news, Barnette said. Home and personal life can suffer if the job comes first. Passionate engagement can also lead to burnout.

And loving your job could get in the way of advancing your career.

“It creates complacency. You are just very comfortable in the position that you are in, so sometimes when there are promotional or upward-mobility opportunities, you won’t look at them or you’ll be passed up,” Barnette said.

According to Robert Half’s survey of D.C. professionals, the top reasons cited by those not feeling engaged in their job are lack of direction from employers, no set goals, and a hostile work environment.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
employment engagement jeff clabaugh jobs work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up