Glover Park Whole Foods will reopen after nearly 3 years

Whole Foods did not say when it expected the Glover Park store to reopen, but it did confirm that it was returning to the neighborhood.

The Glover Park Whole Foods, a neighborhood staple for 20 years, will reopen sometime in the near future after Whole Foods and its landlord have settled a legal dispute.

The Whole Foods store, at 2323 Wisconsin Ave. Northwest, closed in March 2017 and has sat empty since then, though Whole Foods has paid more than $2.7 million in rent into a court-controlled escrow account.

The store had been cited twice for health code violations, specifically evidence of rodent infestation, and closed with the intention to remodel. The landlord, Wical Limited Partnership, claimed a closing that exceeded 60 days would violate the retailer’s lease terms.

A lengthy legal battle between the two sides followed.

Whole Foods and Wical entered into a settlement agreement Feb. 10, resolving all matters.

A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the store’s eventual reopening in an emailed statement: “We are thrilled to announce that Whole Foods Market will be returning to Glover Park. We will be completing a remodel of the store before reopening our doors, so stay tuned for more details on timing. We look forward to returning to serving the community we’ve been part of for more than 20 years.”

Whole Foods did not say when it expected the Glover Park store to reopen.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.