E-scooters come to GMU campus (but they’re geofenced)

GMU has been working with the city of Fairfax and several vendors, and chose Spin to launch the partnership.

Electric scooter company Spin has deployed a fleet of e-scooters on the George Mason University campus in Fairfax, Virginia.

GMU has been working with the city of Fairfax, and several vendors, and chose Spin to launch the partnership. Fairfax City has been working with Spin, as well as Lime and Bird, since last summer on a pilot scooter program.

GMU has installed scooter corrals across the campus for scooter parking. And they are geofenced via GPS, meaning they cannot leave campus and automatically power down when they cross an invisible boundary around the university.

Sidewalks are restricted from scooters on campus.

“Trying to make the sidewalks as safe as possible, especially with construction going on in many areas, has been a priority throughout the process,” said Josh Cantor, director of parking and transportation at GMU.

Students who dutifully park their scooter in a coral when they’re done with get a 25 cent discount off their next ride.

The Spin scooters on the GMU campus cost $1 to unlock, and 24 cents per minute to ride.

“We’ve seen so much potential in the region since deploying scooters in Fairfax city last summer and are excited to work alongside the George Mason University community to provide students with an accessible, affordable and sustainable means of traveling around campus,” said Josh Bear, Spin’s general manager for the D.C. region.

Spin employees are on campus this week offering safety demonstrations.

Spin covers 100% of equipment, marketing and operational costs through its partnership with GMU and other college campuses where it has deployed scooters.

GMU students can get a discount on their first ride with the promo code THEPATRIOT.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.