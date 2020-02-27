DC gets a 7-Eleven with a taco restaurant

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven just opened one of its pilot Evolution Store concepts in the District that includes a Laredo Taco Company restaurant.

It is one of two Evolution Store concepts 7-Eleven is opening following the success of its original store in Dallas last March.

The D.C. store is at 504 K Street NW. Another will open in San Diego in the next few months.

The concept stores serve as real-time experimental testing grounds for customers to try new retail innovations and new store formats, concepts 7-Eleven will then refine and use in the next generation of its stores.

Some of the concept store additions include made-to-order specialty drinks, self-serve specialty touch-screen coffee machines, an ice cream and frozen yogurt bar and fresh-baked cookies and pastries.

The stores also offer mobile checkout for payment via 7-Eleven’s app, and carry small electronics like tablets and headphones sold from a self-serve kiosk.

Craft beer and wine selections have stepped up at the stores as well.

“These new stores are invaluable learning labs, where new concepts are tailored to meet the needs of the communities they will serve from sunny southern California to the fast-paced world of the East Coast,” said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco.

7-Eleven acquired the Laredo Taco Company in 2018. Its tacos are made with handmade flour tortillas. 7-Eleven says they are made from scratch in stores every day. The restaurants also include a salsa bar.

