9 of the ‘100 richest places’ are in the DC area

Bloomberg's annual list of the "Richest Places" annual index includes nine communities in the D.C. area in the top 100, led by Great Falls, Virginia.

The list is based on average household income.

Great Falls ranks No. 20 on the list, down from No. 16 last year, with an average household income of $311,255. While Great Falls came in slightly lower on this year’s list, its average household income is still up 2.7% from last year’s list.

Just 16 states account for the 100 richest places, led by California, which has 23 entries on this year’s list, and New Jersey, with 16 entries.

Maryland ranks sixth among states, with six entries on this year’s list.

Atherton, California, in Silicon Valley, ranks No. 1 for the fourth consecutive year, with an average household income of $525,324. That is up 16.6% from last year’s list.

Scarsdale, New York, ranks No. 2, with an average household income of $452,041.

Hillsborough, California, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado and Los Altos Hills, California, round out the top five.

The Bloomberg list includes places with at least 2,000 households that are census-designated places.

Here are the nine places in the D.C. region in the top 100 on Bloomberg’s 2020 Richest Places in America list:

20 (16) Great Falls, Virginia, $311,255 +2.7%

25 (24) Travilah, Maryland, $300,607 +5.6%

30 (25) McLean, Virginia, $293,323 +3.3%

47 (42) Wolf Trap, Virginia, $265,175 +1.4%

50 (71) Darnestown, Maryland, $262,988 +15.3%

54 (52) Chevy Chase, Maryland, $251,144 +3.1%

56 (50) Potomac, Maryland, $248,797 +0.2%

82 (78) Bethesda, Maryland, $229,734 _3.1%

96 (109) South Kensington, Maryland $221,621 +7.7%

