6 DC-area companies make Fortune’s best companies list — including No. 1

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide, with about 8,300 employees in the D.C. region, tops Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for the second year in a row.

Hilton is one of six D.C.-area companies to make the list this year.

That ranks the Washington region third in the nation for number of companies on the list, behind New York and San Francisco.

Fortune partners with people analytics firm Great Place to Work each year to determine the top 100 companies to work for. The list is based on employee surveys that include more than 60 questions about their workplace. It represented more than 4.1 million employees this year.

Fortune and Great Place have conducted the survey for 23 years. Fortune says “inclusion” has become a gold standard for employee-centric companies, as is workplace happiness.

Here are the D.C. area companies on this year’s list, as well as women and minority employment, and job openings.

No. 1 Hilton — 53.3% women, 69.3% minorities, 4,500 current job openings

No. 19 Navy Federal Credit Union — 66.5% women, 41.9% minorities, 476 current job openings

No. 24 Capital One Financial —52.6% women, 48.6% minorities

No. 38 Marriott International — 54..6% women, 65.8% minorities, 7,059 current job openings

No. 92 Custom Ink — 55.3% women 26.7% minorities, 69 current job openings

N. 98 Mars — 35.3% women, 26.7% minorities, 967 current job openings

Fortune has its full 2020 100 Best Companies to Work For list online.

