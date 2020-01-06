DC, Baltimore unemployment rates stay below national average

The D.C. region's unemployment rate stayed steady at 2.8%; Baltimore's unemployment rate ticked down to 3.2%.

Unemployment rates were lower in 233 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas in November, higher in 137 and unchanged in 29 areas, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Washington region’s unemployment rate in November was 2.8%, unchanged from October and down from 2.9% a year earlier.

Baltimore’s November unemployment rate was 3.2%, down from 3.3% in October and 3.4% in November 2018.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate in November was 3.5%. The Labor Department’s December jobs report, to be issued Jan. 10, is expected to show the national unemployment rate staying unchanged.

Among all metro areas, Logan, Utah, had the lowest unemployment rate in November, at 1.5%. Among cities with a population of 1 million or more, Salt Lake City had the lowest November unemployment rate, at 1.9%

New Orleans had the highest jobless rate among large areas, at 4.4%.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.