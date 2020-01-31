VIDA Fitness opens Ballston gym, its first outside of DC

VIDA Fitness is slated to open in Ballston in March, with another Arlington, Virginia, location coming later in the year.

D.C.-based high-end fitness chain VIDA Fitness is opening its first location outside of the District in Ballston this spring.

VIDA is entering a crowded field, as there are already 15 gyms or fitness centers within a four-block radius of the Ballston Metro in Virginia. On average, three new gyms open in the Ballston area each year.

The 29,000-square-foot VIDA, at 4040 Wilson Blvd., is next to Ballston Quarter and the Ballston Metro. It’s scheduled to open in mid-to-late March.

The three-level fitness center will include VIDA’s SweatBox, Aura Spa and Fuel Bar and a small space for members who need to do work before or after their workouts.

“In our search for new locations, Ballston is a perfect fit,” said David von Storch, who founded VIDA’s Urban Adventure Companies in 2006. “It is an active, health-oriented, well-educated submarket that we think will respond to what we offer.”

Twenty-five personal trainers will staff the Ballston VIDA, which will offer Pilates, barre, Zumba and Body Pump classes and feature luxury locker rooms, as well as steam and sauna rooms.

The Ballston location was designed by architecture firm OTJ Architects.

The first VIDA Fitness opened on U Street. There are now five locations, with a second Arlington County location, at 1535 Wilson Blvd. in Rosslyn, scheduled to open later this year.

