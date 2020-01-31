Prince William Co.’s 1st coworking space opens Monday

Brickyard, which opened its first Northern Virginia coworking space in Ashburn in 2016, will open its second location Feb. 3 in Woodbridge.

Brickyard, which opened its first Northern Virginia coworking space in Ashburn in 2016, will open its second location Feb. 3 in Woodbridge. (Courtesy Brickyard) The 7,100-square-foot Woodbridge Brickyard will be open 24/7 and includes 20 desks, 18 private offices, conference rooms and event space. (Courtesy Brickyard) The Woodbridge location, in Neabsco Commons at 2700 Neabsco Common Place, is across from Freedom High School and next to Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus. (Courtesy Brickyard) ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Brickyard, which opened its first Northern Virginia coworking space in Ashburn in 2016, will open its second location Feb. 3 in Woodbridge.

A third Brickyard location is scheduled to open in Chantilly later this year.

The Woodbridge location, in Neabsco Commons at 2700 Neabsco Common Place, is across from Freedom High School and next to Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus.

Brickyard received a $400,000 public-private partnership grant from Prince William County Board to aid with its expansion.

“Prince William County is actively developing a multitude of small business resources and having a partnership with Brickyard is another important piece of infrastructure to convene like-minded entrepreneurs so they can grow and thrive,” said Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

The 7,100-square-foot Woodbridge Brickyard will be open 24/7 and includes 20 desks, 18 private offices, conference rooms and event space.

Brickyard’s Chantilly location is in the West Fairfax Commerce Center.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.