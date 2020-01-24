More federal employees choose TSP’s L funds

The government's Thrift Savings Plan, the federal employee equivalent of 401(k) retirement savings accounts, saw a continued increase in participants choosing Lifecycle Funds for investments.

The government’s Thrift Savings Plan, the federal employee equivalent of 401(k) retirement savings accounts, saw a continued increase in participants choosing Lifecycle Funds for investments.

Like private-sector “Target Date” funds, the TSP’s L Funds base investment holdings on expected retirement dates.

In 2019, 43% of TSP participants were invested in one of five L Funds, up from 37% in 2018.

All five L Funds posted positive 2019 returns, led by the L 2050, with a 23.33% annual return.

TSP’s star performer in 2019 was the C Fund, or Common Stock Index Investment Fund, whose objective is to match the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Its 12-month return in 2019 was 31.45%.

TSP posts monthly and annual summaries of all its funds online.

TSP ended 2019 with more than 5.8 million participants and almost $633 billion in assets.

The average TSP account balance among participants of all ages at the end of 2019 was $107,775.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.