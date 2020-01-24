Maryland’s unemployment rate falls; Virginia’s is unchanged

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Maryland's statewide unemployment rate in December was 3.5%. Virginia's unemployment rate held steady in December at 2.6%.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Maryland’s statewide unemployment rate in December was 3.5%, down from 3.6% in November, and down from 3.7% a year earlier.

Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady in December at 2.6%, but was down from 2.8% in December 2018.

Both Virginia and Maryland ended 2019 with more jobs than a year earlier: Maryland’s non-farm employment totaled 2,790,700 at the end of December, a gain of 31,000 — a job growth rate of 1.1%. Virginia ended the year with 4,008,600 non-farm payroll jobs, up 45,200 from a year earlier — a job growth rate of 1.1%

South Carolina, Utah and Vermont all tied for the lowest state unemployment rate in December, at 2.5%.

Alaska still has the highest state unemployment rate: It was 6.1% in December.

