Gypsy Kitchen replaces Masa 14 on 14th Street

Gypsy Kitchen highlights what it calls pan-Mediterranean cuisine, with Greek, Moroccan, Indian, Middle Eastern and other regional influences. The restaurant has a focus on small plates.

Atlanta Mediterranean-style restaurant Gypsy Kitchen will open a D.C. outpost this spring on 14th Street in a space formerly occupied by Masa 14.

Masa 14, one of the original 14th Street-revival restaurants, closed last summer after a 10 year run.

Gypsy Kitchen will take over the 6,400-square-foot space and Masa 14’s popular 1,100-square-foot rooftop deck at 1825 14th Street NW.

Gypsy Kitchen is owned by Southern Proper Hospitality, whose chief operating officer Alex Curley, a D.C. native, helped open D.C.’s Barcelona Wine Bar on 14th Street in 2013.

Gypsy Kitchen will launch this spring with dinner, weekend brunch and happy hours.

While it is only the second location for Gypsy Kitchen, Atlanta-based Southern Proper Hospitality owns a large stable of restaurants in the Southeast U.S., including The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill, The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, The Southern Gentleman, Chido & Padre’s, Beni’s Cubano, Ocean & Acre, Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and Street Taco.

