DC population climbs to nearly 706,000, but growth is slowing

Population growth in the District continued to slow for the fourth year in 2019, but the District still grew by a net 4,200 residents last year, a growth rate of 0.6%.

The District had a total population of 705,749 as of July 1, 2019.

The data, from the U.S. Bureau of Census provided by D.C.’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer, show last year was the 14th-straight year for population growth in the District.

From 2005 to 2019, D.C.’s population grew by 138,613, or a gain of 24.4%.

The 2019 gain was just 37.4% of the average annual gain of 11,241 net residents between 2005 and 2019, and 2019 was the slowest growth in 12 years, and the smallest percentage gain in all years since 2005.

Natural increase, or births minus deaths, accounted for almost 91% of all population growth from 2018 to 2019. Net migration accounted for less that 10%, with only 401 more people moving into the District than moved out.

That’s about 1 person per day, compared to an average increase of 18 per day between 2010 and 2019.

