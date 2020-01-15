DC mopeds can stay; Montgomery Co. expands e-scooter pilot

The District Department of Transportation will continue its pilot program for shared mopeds. Montgomery County, Maryland, which agreed to a dockless e-scooter pilot last year, has extended its own pilot.

The District Department of Transportation will continue its pilot program for shared mopeds in the District, but only through Feb. 29 under current terms.

DDOT will begin a second phase of shared moped accessibility, with revised terms and conditions, starting March 1 through Sept. 30.

Currently only one moped company, New York-based Revel, is permitted to operate shared mopeds in the District with up to 400 of them allowed across the District.

Under new moped terms beginning March 1, permitted companies would be allowed to operate a combined 600 vehicles. Additional safety requirements will also be established in the second phase.

Existing District law already requires moped riders to wear helmets, have a valid driver’s license and avoid riding on sidewalks.

Revised moped terms are posted online and currently open for public comment.

Meantime, Montgomery County, Maryland, which agreed to a dockless e-scooter pilot last year, has extended the pilot program for an additional six months with three authorized e-scooter provides, Bird, Lime and Lyft.

Montgomery County already allows e-bikes. Both scooters and bikes are confined to portion of the county outlined below and available here. Montgomery County currently does not allow shared dockless mopeds.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation has an online survey for resident feedback on its dockless vehicle pilot program.

In the District, permitted e-bike, e-scooter and moped operators are required to make them available throughout all eight wards of the city.

Revel’s moped deployment in the District is its first expansion beyond Queens and Brooklyn in New York.

