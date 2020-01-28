Another DC Kimpton rebrands as new hotel

Another D.C. Kimpton is rebranding.
The Mason and Rook Hotel on Rhode Island Avenue Northwest — formerly managed by Kimpton — will reopen this summer as Viceroy Hotel Washington, D.C., managed by West Hollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.
It is the second former Kimpton property Viceroy will manage. It will take over operations of Hotel Donovan when it reopens this spring as Hotel Zena in Logan Circle.
Bethesda, Maryland-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust owns both hotels.
When the Viceroy opens, the 178-room hotel will include a revamped restaurant and bar with a glass enclosure around the patio for year-round use, along with a rooftop bar and pool.
It will also have more than 5,000 square feet of newly renovated meeting and event space, and a 1,695-square-foot ballroom.
Pebblebrook owns several other hotels in the D.C. area, including Kimpton-run Hotel George and Hotel Monaco.
