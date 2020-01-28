Another DC Kimpton rebrands as new hotel

The Mason and Rook Hotel, formerly managed by Kimpton, will reband into the Viceroy Hotel in Logan Circle.

Another D.C. Kimpton is rebranding.

The Mason and Rook Hotel on Rhode Island Avenue Northwest — formerly managed by Kimpton — will reopen this summer as Viceroy Hotel Washington, D.C., managed by West Hollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

It is the second former Kimpton property Viceroy will manage. It will take over operations of Hotel Donovan when it reopens this spring as Hotel Zena in Logan Circle.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust owns both hotels.

When the Viceroy opens, the 178-room hotel will include a revamped restaurant and bar with a glass enclosure around the patio for year-round use, along with a rooftop bar and pool.

It will also have more than 5,000 square feet of newly renovated meeting and event space, and a 1,695-square-foot ballroom.

Pebblebrook owns several other hotels in the D.C. area, including Kimpton-run Hotel George and Hotel Monaco.

