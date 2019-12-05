Uber’s Top 10 drop-off locations around DC

Uber has put together is annual list of most popular rider drop-off points in cities around the world, and tourist attractions are among the top drop-off spots in the D.C. area.

In the District, the Lincoln Memorial tops the list. The top spot in Maryland in 2019 was the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, while Virginia’s top Uber destination this year was Fashion Center at Pentagon City.

Worldwide, the Empire State Building was Uber’s No. 1 passenger drop-off in 2019, followed by Freedom Tower, CN Tower in Toronto, and the Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower, both in Paris.

Uber also said its most popular time for Uber rides this year was the St. Patrick’s Day weekend for the second year in a row. And two nights that were popular for Halloween celebrations — Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 — were close behind.

Uber’s 2019 summary also includes Uber Eats. It said the most searched and ordered foods in the U.S. were pizza, sushi, wings and ramen.

Waiting for that Uber to pick you up takes a few minutes. A recent report from the D.C. government says the average wait is 5.5 minutes.

Here are Uber’s Top 10 Washington area drop-off destinations for 2019:

1. Lincoln Memorial

2. MGM National Harbor

3. Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

4. Marriott Marquis Washington

5. Georgetown University

6. Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

7. Nationals Park

8. Washington Hilton

9. The Wharf

10. The Mayflower Hotel

