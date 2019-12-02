Home » Business & Finance » Tysons high-rise will be…

Tysons high-rise will be among closest to a Silver Line stop

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 2, 2019, 11:53 AM

The 383,628 square-foot office building will be located just 35 steps from the entrance to the Greensboro Metro Station, next to The Boro, offering tenants one of the shortest walks to Metro available anywhere on the Silver Line. (Courtesy Foulger-Pratat)

Developer Foulger-Pratt and real estate investment partner USAA Real Estate will break ground on a 25-story office high-rise in Tysons, with no tenants currently signed on, and will market the speculative building as the only full-building opportunity for new trophy-class construction.

Tysons Central, expected to be finished in 2021, is also just 35 steps from the entrance to the Greensboro Metro Station, which will make it one of the shortest walks to Metro along the Silver Line.

The 383,628-square-foot building will include 19,000 square feet of available retail, a two-story lobby, and elevated terraces on the upper levels.

The building will be part of the larger Tysons Central development, which will include 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use space. It is also next to The Boro, a 15-acre development that will eventually include residential, retail, restaurants, a Whole Foods and a movie theater.

Avison Young has been hired to market Tysons Central to prospective tenants.

