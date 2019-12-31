Off-price retailer Gordmans opens Manassas, Warrenton stores

Stage Stores Inc. is converting existing Peebles stores into its off-price retail brand Gordmans, with nine conversions at Virginia stores.

Houston-based Stage Stores Inc. is converting existing Peebles stores into its off-price retail brand Gordmans, with nine conversions at Virginia stores, including Peebles locations in Manassas and Warrenton.

The new Manassas Gordmans, at the Manassas Shopping Center, and Warrenton Gordmans, at Warrenton Village Center, will open March 3.

Stage Stores is holding job fairs at the locations Jan 9. It says job openings range from stockroom workers to store managers.

Stage Stores is converting substantially all of its stores to off-price, and will operate 700 Gordmans stores by next year, though 40 of its department and retail stores will close permanently.

There are currently 158 Gordmans stores, mostly in the Midwest. Its other retail brands include Bealls, Goody’s, Stage and Palais Royal.

“Compared to their performance as a department store, off-price conversions have consistently delivered higher sales with less inventory, similar retail margins and lower [expenses],” said Michael Glazer, chief executive of Stage Stores.

It began the conversions in 2018.

The Peebles chain traces its roots back to its first store in Lawrenceville, Virginia in 1891.

