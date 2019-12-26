Montgomery Co.’s ‘Whiskey Rocks’ sale is Jan. 17. Buyers lined up last time

The Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services' next Whiskey Rocks sale will be at its Clarksburg Village Liquor store Jan. 17 this year.

The Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services’ next Whiskey Rocks sale will be at its Clarksburg Village Liquor store Jan. 17 this year.

The last Whiskey Rocks sale in June was held at its Burtonsville store, where customers lined up overnight for a chance to purchase rare and hard to find whiskeys.

Alcohol Beverage Services set a one-day store record at that sale, with more than $116,000 in sales at that event.

“This event is so much fun and brings the whiskey community together to talk, taste and buy bottles to add to their collections,” said ABS director Bob Dorfman.

“There are a lot of people who come back every event and there are more and more people who are whiskey-curious that join in. It grows every year.”

The Jan. 17 event at the Clarksburg store, at 12051 Chestnut Branch Way, runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will include limited release whiskeys such as Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, OFC 1994 by Buffalo Trace, Weller Full Proof, Weller 12 Year and Orphan Barrel Rhetoric Library.

The Clarksburg store Whiskey Rocks will include timed product releases, tastings, barrel picks, bottle signings and a whiskey lunch with Maker’s Mark master distiller Denny Potter.

Whiskey aficionados can preregister at the ABS website starting Friday, Jan. 3.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.