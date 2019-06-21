Montgomery County liquor store sets a record for whiskey aficionados

The Montgomery County Department of Liquor Control‘s biannual whiskey promotion, Whiskey Rocks, set a record for one-day sales of sought-after whiskeys this month. The Maryland county sold $116,000 of top-shelf whiskeys on June 14 at…

The Montgomery County Department of Liquor Control‘s biannual whiskey promotion, Whiskey Rocks, set a record for one-day sales of sought-after whiskeys this month.

The Maryland county sold $116,000 of top-shelf whiskeys on June 14 at the Burtonsville retail store at 15620 Old Columbia Pike.

The agency holds the events to attract customers to taste and purchase hard-to-find whiskeys.

At its most recent Whiskey Rocks event, the liquor control department said customers began lining up the day before to be at the front of the line when the Burtonsville store opened.

In addition to tastings, the events include raffles, seminars, special releases, and this time a free lunch, courtesy of Buffalo Trace.

Dogfish Head Alehouse also hosted a whiskey dinner June 13 at its Gaithersburg location as part of the Whiskey Rocks event.

Some of the whiskeys sold included Elijah Craig 18-Year Single Barrel, Michter’s Barrel Strength, Mister Sam Tribute, Blood Oath Pact No. 5 and Old Fitzgerald 13-Year Bottled-in-Bond.

“Besides being a lot of fun, these events bring revenue into the County,” said Department of Liquor Control Director Bob Doorman. “This is one more way the DLC is running more like a business.”

All profits the Department of Liquor Control brings in go to the Montgomery County General Fund to support police and fire, transportation projects and other public services.

The next Whiskey Rocks event is scheduled for January 2020.

