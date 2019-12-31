Home » Business & Finance » LOT Polish Airlines brings…

LOT Polish Airlines brings Warsaw flights to Dulles

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 31, 2019, 9:20 AM

LOT Polish Airlines is bringing flights to Warsaw to Dulles International Airport starting this summer. (Courtesy LOT Polish Airlines)

The newest international airline to offer Dulles International Airport service will be LOT Polish Airlines, which will begin flights to Warsaw’s Frederic Chopin Airport this summer.

LOT Polish Airlines will operate three nonstop flights a week — on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays — to Warsaw, beginning June 2, 2020, using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“A direct flight from Warsaw to Washington, D.C., has long been on our shortlist,” said Rafal Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines. “New long-haul flights to the USA are the backbone of our strategy, and announcing the new connection to Washington now certainly is not our last word.”

LOT Polish Airlines is also a member of the Star Alliance.

Warsaw becomes the 37th global capital city served from Dulles. LOT Polish Airlines will become the 18th European airline operating at Dulles, which currently has 33 international airlines.

Dulles had 8 million international passengers last year.

