Georgetown’s GLOW is back with walking tours, store discounts

Three dozen Georgetown businesses will be offering promotions and special events during the monthlong light show.

Three dozen Georgetown businesses will offer promotions and special events during the monthlong light show, and several local tour companies will offer more than 30 GLOW-inspired walking tours, some with historic, photography or food themes.

This year’s light artists include some local talent. On the list is Joana Stillwell, of D.C., and Extreme Lengths Productions, in partnership with D.C.’s Dance Place

Other artists include Choi + Shine, from Boston; Eunsook Lee, from Korea; Sui Park, from New York City; Hou De Sousa, also from New York City; Geoffrey Hicks, from Tulsa; Jeff Zischke, from Scottsdale, Arizona, and Miracle Wonderland Carnival Co., from New Orleans, and Venividimultiplex in the Netherlands.

The Georgetown Business Improvement District started GLOW in 2014.

“We’re very excited to see how it’s grown to become a winter tradition in our region, and an emerging light art experience in the U.S.” said Nancy Miyahira, marketing director for the Georgetown BID.

“GLOW helps in establishing Washington, D.C., as a creative place for artists, making public art accessible to all.”

The artists are paid through a Public Art Building Communities Grant the Georgetown BID gets from the D.C. commission on the Arts & Humanities.

Check out a map if where the 11 GLOW displays are set up in Georgetown.

And here’s a video from last year’s GLOW exhibits in Georgetown:

