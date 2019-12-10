Fairfax Co. signs biggest solar deal in Virginia

Over the course of the 25-year contracts, Fairfax County said there is a potential savings of $60 million in utility costs.

Fairfax County, Virginia, has signed solar power purchase agreements with three teams of solar developers in what it calls the largest power purchase agreement initiative by a local municipality in the commonwealth.

The power purchase agreement service providers will install, own, manage and maintain the solar installations, which will encompass photovoltaic arrays at more than 100 government buildings, county schools and park sites.

Over terms of the contracts, the PPA’s will generate 1.73 million megawatt hours of renewable energy, the equivalent of electricity used by about 214,000 homers in a single year.

“Fairfax County is excited to take a major step toward a more sustainable energy future,” said Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill. “Implementing on-site solar will hopefully lower our electricity costs as we support our Board of Supervisors adopted priorities.”

The county recently established an Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination, responsible for Fairfax County’s new countywide energy and climate action plan.

Fairfax County did not disclose the financial terms of the PPA contracts.

They were awarded to three teams consisting of Sigora Solar and Standard Solar; Dominion Energy subsidiary BrightSuite and Sun Tribe Solar; and Ipsun Solar and SunLight General Capital.

“Nearly every week, we hear from a local government or school system looking for solar solutions, and Fairfax County’s ambitious plan here is a reminder that Virginia’s solar market is growing rapidly,” said Taylor Brown, chief technical officer at Sun Tribe Solar, in an emailed statement.

“We’re excited to work with their first-class team across the county to make a positive impact on every community.”

