6 reasons why the holidays are a great time to job hunt

The holidays are an excellent time to make progress with your job search. Here's why.

Job searchers routinely experience a variety of inner voices that undermine the effectiveness of their search. One of these is the narrative that rationalizes taking time off from looking for jobs. At the end of the year, it is common to assume that networking and other job-seeking activities come to a grinding halt. On the contrary, the holidays are an excellent time to make progress with your job search. In fact, those who make maximum use of this time will find themselves ahead of the pack when the new year kicks off in January. Here’s why:

Many Hiring Managers Are Still Working

Everyone knows that networking is the key to an effective job search, but most people don’t bother over the holidays. Meeting with hiring managers, recruiters and other contacts with the purpose of gaining access to information, ideas, opportunities and other people is the central activity of most successful job searches. While it is true that some managers schedule time off during the holidays, others are left to mind the organization, and these can become key resources.

There Is Less Competition

Many job searchers will use the end-of-year holidays as an excuse to take a break from the arduous beating that the process can be. This creates an opportunity for the enterprising seeker because there will be simply less competition for the time and attention of managers and recruiters. While your competition is sitting out the season, you can be building social capital that will advance your career now and in the future.

Networking Targets Are in Good Moods

Since access is key to successful networking, it is harder for employers to claim they don’t have time to schedule an appointment at a time of year when activities traditionally slow down. Some spend their time attending holiday lunches, cleaning up email or organizing their files. Many are in good moods and often feel reflective about the year that is almost over and the new year to come. This benevolence of spirit plays to the advantage of candidates looking to meet key contacts.

Managers Are Procrastinating on Their ‘Real Work’

A flip side of the uptick in holiday cheer is the behavioral observation that some contact targets will be in a procrastinating frame of mind. “I’ll get started on that project in January” is a common mindset. With that orientation, it is easier to find time on the calendar for a job seeker looking for a networking connection.

The New Year Is Looming and People Are Nostalgic

That said, hiring continues during the holidays at many organizations. While offers may be issued in smaller numbers during the year-end holidays, many candidates continue to move through the applicant tracking systems. The tendency to procrastinate projects as December arrives often contributes to a pent up demand for regular and contract labor to staff those projects that are to kick off in January. Likewise, as people reflect on the months that have passed and the coming of the new year, they naturally turn their attention to wondering, “Whatever happened to that person I met who was looking into our company?” This is an excellent time for a job seeker to check in with contacts of the past year for a refresh of their skills, interests and goals.

The Job Seeker’s Work Ethic Will Impress

Another advantage of year-end networking is that employers will be impressed by your work ethic, resilience and dedication. It is like encountering another exerciser during an early morning workout session. There is a certain mutual respect that immediately materializes between the job seeker and company employee. With this regard comes the desire to be more helpful and the networking target is more likely to dig deeply into her address book for other contacts to refer to the seeker.

Of course, all workers, and especially job seekers, need time to rest and recharge. Spending time with friends and family during the holidays is a great way to accomplish this needed relaxation. But staying engaged with a networking plan that takes advantage of the opportunities of the season rather than using the time as an excuse for inaction is a smart way to kick a career into overdrive.

