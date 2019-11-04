Vehicles that hold their value best in DC market

The five vehicles that hold their value best in the D.C. area are the same as the nationwide leaders. Have a look at the area's best.

The Jeep Wrangler is the vehicle that holds its value the longest in the D.C.-area market.

Online automotive search engine ISeeCars.com says the four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited loses an average 30% of its value in the first five years after being purchased brand new. The two-door Wrangler has an average five-year depreciation rate of 32.5% .

Both Wranglers also top the national list for smallest five-year depreciation.

“Jeep Wranglers are known for retaining their value for reasons including their ruggedness, durability and iconic design,” said ISeeCars CEO Phong Ly. “Because of Jeep’s loyal following, their demand outstrips supply in the used-car marketplace, leading to high resale values.”

The Jeep Wrangler four-door is the best vehicle in the D.C. area when it comes to holding its value. The two-door is second. (AP/Chris Carlson) The Toyota 4Runner is third in the D.C. area for holding its value. (AP/Dewhurst Photography) The Toyota 4Runner is fourth in the D.C. area for holding its value. (AP) The Toyota Tacoma loses an average of 34.6% of its value over five years, placing it fifth in the D.C. area. (AP/Chris Delorenzo) You don’t think of sports cars as holding their value, but the Porsche 911 was the sixth-best at it in the D.C. area. (AP) Sometimes the stereotype holds true, though: The Maserati Quattroporte loses the most average value of any vehicle nationwide at a whopping 72.5% over five years (AP) ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Toyota models round out the top five in the Washington market for holding up: The 4Runner has an average five-year depreciation of 33.5%; the Tundra lost 33.8% of its value; and the Tacoma’s five-year depreciation rate is 34.6%.

Despite its high price, the Porsche 911 ranks sixth nationally, with a five-year depreciation rate of 37.2%.

“The Porsche 911 is an iconic and beloved sports car that will always be in demand as a dream car for many customers,” Ly said.

That does not apply to all sports cars. Leading the list of vehicles that depreciate the most is the Maserati Quattroporte. With a 2020 model year base price of $110,000, it loses 72.5% of its value in five years.

The BMW 7 Series, BMW i3 and Nissan LEAF all have a five-year depreciation rate of more than 70%.

Electric vehicles don’t hold their value well either.

The Tesla Model S has an average five-year depreciation rate of 61.5%; the Chevy Volt loses and average 68.1% over five years. The Ford Fusion Energi has a 5-year depreciation rate of 69.1%.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.