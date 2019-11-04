Home » Business & Finance » Vehicles that hold their…

Vehicles that hold their value best in DC market

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 4, 2019, 10:30 AM

The Jeep Wrangler is the vehicle that holds its value the longest in the D.C.-area market.

Online automotive search engine ISeeCars.com says the four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited loses an average 30% of its value in the first five years after being purchased brand new. The two-door Wrangler has an average five-year depreciation rate of 32.5% .

Both Wranglers also top the national list for smallest five-year depreciation.

“Jeep Wranglers are known for retaining their value for reasons including their ruggedness, durability and iconic design,” said ISeeCars CEO Phong Ly. “Because of Jeep’s loyal following, their demand outstrips supply in the used-car marketplace, leading to high resale values.”

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is introduced during the Los Angeles Auto Show, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
The Jeep Wrangler four-door is the best vehicle in the D.C. area when it comes to holding its value. The two-door is second. (AP/Chris Carlson)
This undated photo provided by Toyota shows the Toyota 4Runner, a rugged SUV that makes mincemeat out of challenging offroad conditions. (Dewhurst Photography/Toyota via AP)
The Toyota 4Runner is third in the D.C. area for holding its value. (AP/Dewhurst Photography)
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2018 Toyota Tundra. The Tundra can be had with one of two V8 engines. (Courtesy of Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. via AP)
The Toyota 4Runner is fourth in the D.C. area for holding its value. (AP)
This photo undated provided by Toyota shows the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road, an example of a truck equipped with an off-road package. The TRD Off-Road trim level includes upgraded hardware and software to enhance its abilities in varying terrain. Some comfort-related features are also included. (Chris Delorenzo/Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. via AP)
The Toyota Tacoma loses an average of 34.6% of its value over five years, placing it fifth in the D.C. area. (AP/Chris Delorenzo)
The undated photo provided by Porsche on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. Porsche unveiled the eighth generation of his emblematic sports car in Los Angeles. (Porsche via AP)
You don’t think of sports cars as holding their value, but the Porsche 911 was the sixth-best at it in the D.C. area. (AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2013, file photo, the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte debuts at media previews for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler is adding 13,000 Maseratis to a recall of vehicles with confusing gear shifters like one in the SUV that crushed and killed Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin. The company said Thursday, June 23, 2016, it's adding 2014 and 2015 Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans to the recall under pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Sometimes the stereotype holds true, though: The Maserati Quattroporte loses the most average value of any vehicle nationwide at a whopping 72.5% over five years (AP)
(1/6)
The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is introduced during the Los Angeles Auto Show, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
This undated photo provided by Toyota shows the Toyota 4Runner, a rugged SUV that makes mincemeat out of challenging offroad conditions. (Dewhurst Photography/Toyota via AP)
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2018 Toyota Tundra. The Tundra can be had with one of two V8 engines. (Courtesy of Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. via AP)
This photo undated provided by Toyota shows the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road, an example of a truck equipped with an off-road package. The TRD Off-Road trim level includes upgraded hardware and software to enhance its abilities in varying terrain. Some comfort-related features are also included. (Chris Delorenzo/Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. via AP)
The undated photo provided by Porsche on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. Porsche unveiled the eighth generation of his emblematic sports car in Los Angeles. (Porsche via AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2013, file photo, the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte debuts at media previews for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler is adding 13,000 Maseratis to a recall of vehicles with confusing gear shifters like one in the SUV that crushed and killed Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin. The company said Thursday, June 23, 2016, it's adding 2014 and 2015 Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans to the recall under pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Toyota models round out the top five in the Washington market for holding up: The 4Runner has an average five-year depreciation of 33.5%; the Tundra lost 33.8% of its value; and the Tacoma’s five-year depreciation rate is 34.6%.

Despite its high price, the Porsche 911 ranks sixth nationally, with a five-year depreciation rate of 37.2%.

“The Porsche 911 is an iconic and beloved sports car that will always be in demand as a dream car for many customers,” Ly said.

That does not apply to all sports cars. Leading the list of vehicles that depreciate the most is the Maserati Quattroporte. With a 2020 model year base price of $110,000, it loses 72.5% of its value in five years.

The BMW 7 Series, BMW i3 and Nissan LEAF all have a five-year depreciation rate of more than 70%.

Electric vehicles don’t hold their value well either.

The Tesla Model S has an average five-year depreciation rate of 61.5%; the Chevy Volt loses and average 68.1% over five years. The Ford Fusion Energi has a 5-year depreciation rate of 69.1%.

(Courtesy iSeeCars.Com)
(Courtesy iSeeCars.com)
(Courtesy iSeeCars.Com)

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Latest News Lifestyle News Local News
cars jeff clabaugh resale value of cars

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up