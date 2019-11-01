One of Georgetown’s oldest row houses goes on market for $2.4 million

The house dates back to 1780 and has undergone a top-to-bottom 21st-century renovation.

One of the few remaining pre-1800 row houses in Georgetown has been listed for sale for $2.395 million.

D.C. property records show the house, at 1232 30th St. NW, dates to 1780, according to Washington Fine Properties’ HRL Partners, which is marketing the property.

The house has also undergone a top-to-bottom 21st-century renovation by Akseizer Residential.

The house was first owned by Nicholas Hedges, a contractor who built the nearby Evermay Estate, HRL Partners says.

The three-level home has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and a deep, private rear garden, on a lot that is 120 feet in length — unusual for Georgetown.

“This home has been a Georgetown landmark for over 200 years,” said designer Jeff Akseizer. “It was an honor to bring it back to life at a level befitting its historical significance.”

The home is two doors away from the historic Gray-Pyne Estate, which was recently contracted three days after coming on the market with a list price of $8.95 million.

