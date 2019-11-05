DC gets two more tiny Targets

Target continues to roll out its urban, small-format stores in the D.C. area, with two more opening next weekend.

One will open in Tenleytown, at 4500 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, moving in to a spot vacated by a Best Buy last fall.

The other will be in Ivy City, at 1515 New York Avenue, NE.

The flexible format stores are smaller than regular Target stores, and include a mix of merchandise that cater to the neighborhoods that the stores serve. They are opening in dense urban areas and near college campuses.

They target neighborhoods that are not generally suited for its larger stores and big parking lots.

The Tenleytown and Ivy City locations will have grab-and-go groceries, fresh produce, apparel and home products.

Both will also include a CVS pharmacy. The New York Avenue store will include a Starbucks. The two stores have a combined 200 employees and open on November 10.

The first flexible-format Target opened in Rosslyn in 2015. There are now also small stores in College Park, Bethesda, Falls Church, Cleveland Park, and at Georgia Avenue and Eastern Avenue, NW.

Target has about 7,800 employees in the D.C. and Baltimore region and about 70 stores here.

