Amtrak offers long-distance flash sale from DC

If you’re up to a long train ride and you have time for a trip this month, Amtrak’s latest flash sale may be for you.

Fares for long-distance travel from Washington are 60% off, but tickets must be purchased by Nov. 7. The sale fares are good for travel Nov. 11 through Nov. 24.

The sale does not cover any Northeast regional or Acela trains from D.C. to Philly, New York or Boston.

Sample fares include one-way from Union Station to Miami (a 27-hour train ride) for $63, New Orleans (a 26-hour train ride) for $68 or D.C. to Chicago (an 18-hour train ride) for $39.

The Auto Train from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida, just outside of Orlando, is $46, not counting the vehicle fare.

