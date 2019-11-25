Alexandria’s housing market now more expensive than Arlington

The Amazon HQ2 effect on home prices in Northern Virginia continues and, at least by one measure, the Alexandria housing market is now more expensive than Arlington County.

At least it was in October, the most recent month for which data is available.

Long & Foster said the median price of a house or condo that sold in Alexandria last month was $599,500. That’s 12% more than a year earlier.

The median price in Arlington County was up 4% from a year ago — $580,000.

Inventory is not improving in either area.

As of the end of October, the number of active listings in Arlington County was down 51% from a year ago. In Alexandria, listings were down 48%.

Closed sales in Alexandria were down 1%, and down 9% in Arlington County.

“Inventory challenges due to the Amazon effect have caught up to us since the number of units sold are down in both Arlington County and Alexandria City,” said Long & Foster President Larry Foster.

Arlington County and Alexandria City October data are based on fewer than 450 closed sales.

Elsewhere in Northern Virginia, Fairfax County also saw a double-digit year-over-year increase in median selling prices, reaching $535,000. Loudoun County’s median selling price was up 3% to $498,900. The median selling price in Prince William County was $370,000, up 4% from a year earlier.

